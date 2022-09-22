SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies said they have arrested a man after finding him with drugs, a gun and drug paraphernalia in Sanford.

Colby Grant Morris (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Colby Grant Morris, 20, of Sanford, was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on Cedar Lane Road, according to a release.

The release said narcotic agents initiated the stop.

The agents said they found about 12.5 grams of Fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and a concealed gun in the car.

Morris is charged with:

Trafficking opium or heroin by possession;

Trafficking opium or heroin by transport;

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance;

Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance;

Carrying concealed gun;

Possession of drug paraphernalia;

Displaying expired registration.

He was issued a $225,000 secured bond.