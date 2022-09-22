SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies said they have arrested a man after finding him with drugs, a gun and drug paraphernalia in Sanford.
Colby Grant Morris, 20, of Sanford, was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on Cedar Lane Road, according to a release.
The release said narcotic agents initiated the stop.
The agents said they found about 12.5 grams of Fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and a concealed gun in the car.
Morris is charged with:
- Trafficking opium or heroin by possession;
- Trafficking opium or heroin by transport;
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance;
- Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance;
- Carrying concealed gun;
- Possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Displaying expired registration.
He was issued a $225,000 secured bond.