RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A man stopped by a Hoke County deputy was arrested Sunday after he was found with fentanyl, a news release said Tuesday.

A deputy was driving on Highway 401 business when a Dodge Magnum pulled out in front of him and quickly accelerated. The deputy stopped the Magnum and a “marijuana odor was detected,” the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives and the deputy searched the car. They found about 10 grams of fentanyl, as well as digital scales and a small amount of fentanyl collected from a folded-up dollar bill on the driver’s seat, the news release said.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.

The driver, 29-year-old Steven Patrick Frye, was charged with two counts of trafficking a schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed on a $50,000 secured bond.