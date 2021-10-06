Man arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase through Rocky Mount

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Booking photo for Freddie Lee Augustus.

Freddie Lee Augustus. (Courtesy of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested Tuesday after leading Edgecombe County deputies on a high-speed chase through Rocky Mount, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were holding a license checkpoint on E. Tarboro Road in Rocky Mount on Tuesday. A Dodge Charger pulled up to them, then sped off, leading to a pursuit.

The suspect, Freddie Lee Augustus, 27, led deputies on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said.

It ended on Tanglewood Road in Rocky Mount. Augustus jumped from his vehicle and ran on foot. He was caught by Rocky Mount police officers assisting, a news release said.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said Augustus was involved in a police pursuit a few months ago. A firearm was recovered in that instance, deputies said.

Augustus was jailed on an $84,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories