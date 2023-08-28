CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities at the North Carolina coast say a man kidnapped a 14-year-old Moore County girl who vanished last week for two days.

The girl from Moore County was last seen Thursday night at her home, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

She was reported missing Friday, Moore County officials said.

Deputies said in an alert Saturday about her disappearance that the teen was believed to be with Jason Callaham, 25, of Wagram in Scotland County.

Saturday, the girl was found safe at a motel in Elizabeth City, according to Elizabeth City police.

Officials say Callaham was taken into custody with the girl at the motel.

He was charged with first-degree kidnapping in Moore County, police said.

He was also charged with statutory rape of a child under age 15 and four counts of sexual offense of a child under 15.

Callaham is being held under a $1.7 million secured bond in the Albemarle District Jail.

Moore County deputies have since returned the girl to her family.