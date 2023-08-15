ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is facing drug possession charges in Halifax County following a traffic stop earlier this week.

According to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were patrolling the area of Zoo Road when they stopped a car for a motor vehicle violation at around 10:40 p.m. Sunday.

Once the vehicle was stopped, the driver got out and tried to walk away before deputies were able to get him to come back to the car, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Michael Jones Jr., looked down and kicked a clear plastic bag that was on the ground at the driver’s door and said “that’s not mine,” according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies took a closer look at the bag, they found mushrooms inside, resulting in the K-9 unit being called. From that call came a positive alert for the odor of narcotics in the car, officials said.

After searching the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said a small baggie of marijuana was found.

Jones Jr. was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and no operator’s license. He’s been given a $2,500 bond and is set to appear in court on Aug. 24.