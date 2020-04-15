Man arrested after shooting at car with 3 kids inside multiple times, police say

GOLDSBORO, NC– (WNCN) A man was arrested after he fired multiple shots at a car that had three kids inside, Goldsboro police say.

It happened April 5 around 5:45 p.m. in the area of 301 N. George Street in Goldsboro.

According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and when officers got to the scene, they found that someone in a car shot at another vehicle that had five people inside, three of which were juveniles.

The suspect drove away from the scene before police got there.

An investigation into the incident revealed Reginald Lamar Whitted of Goldsboro was identified as a suspect, police say.

On April 14, police say Whitted was arrested on charges of discharing a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Whitted is currently behind bars on a $140,000 bond, police say.

