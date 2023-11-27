RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is facing multiple charges in connection to a shooting in Hoke County last week.

According to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 1:56 a.m. Thursday to the Walmart located on the 4500 block of Fayetteville Road after a man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were able to determine that the shooting happened on the 300 block of McNeil Farm Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect, identified as James Kelly Woods, was found in the immediate area during the investigation and taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Woods was charged with the following:

Felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Second-degree burglary

Misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun

Misdemeanor injury to personal property

On Monday at the Hoke County Courthouse, Woods was given no bond and served with an additional warrant for attempted first-degree murder. He’s set to appear in court again on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Detective Spence with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 875-5111 or leave an anonymous tip by calling the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (910) 878-1100.