SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A 29-year-old man is facing several drug charges after a traffic stop on New Year’s Day in Southern Pines.

According to the Southern Pines Police Department, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 9:58 p.m. in the parking lot of Kickback Jack’s for a vehicle regulatory violation. After pulling into the parking lot, William Mathew Greco Jr., of Southern Pines, and another occupant walked away from the vehicle, police said.

When ordered to return to the vehicle, Greco took off running from officers and was arrested in the rear parking lot of Chipotle, police said. Officers found 105.7 grams of methamphetamine, 64.3 grams of marijuana, 5.1 grams of fentanyl, 16 dosage units of suboxone, $1,379 in cash, as well as, a Taurus handgun, according to police.

Greco is being held in the Moore County Detention Center on the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm by Felon,

Trafficking Methamphetamine,

Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine,

Possession of Methamphetamine,

Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana,

Felony Possession of Marijuana,

Trafficking Opium or Heroin,

Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance,

Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substance,

Carrying a Concealed Weapon,

Maintain a Vehicle for the Sell of Controlled Substances,

Resisting a Public Officer, and

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was given a $225,000 secured bond pending a hearing in a Moore County court.