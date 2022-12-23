ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested Thursday night after police found him walking away from a murder scene.

On Thursday night at 10:30 p.m., police officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street in reference to a shooting with injury.

After arriving, officers found Rico Battle, 34, unresponsive. Police began life-saving measures, but once EMS arrived, they pronounced Battle deceased.

Police learned that the suspect, Gavin Hill, 20, was walking along the George St. Bridge away from the scene. Hill was found with a firearm, and the gun was seized. He was taken to the police department for questioning.

The investigation revealed that the incident was domestic-related and both individuals knew each other. Hill was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

He was taken to the Edgecombe County Detention Facility without bond.