Man arrested after woman tells Moore County elementary school staff she, child were kidnapped at gunpoint

SEAGROVE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested in Moore County Monday afternoon after a woman told staff at an elementary school that she and a child had been kidnapped at gunpoint, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to a report of an armed person at Westmoore Elementary School around 2:45 p.m. Monday. They detained 28-year-old Zackery Sheffield, who was unarmed standing outside his vehicle, a news release said.

Authorities searched his car and found a gun.

According to the news release, a female “from the same vehicle” approached the school and told staff members she and a child inside the car had been kidnapped at gunpoint from a home in Montgomery County.

“School staff quickly reacted and locked the male out of the school until authorities could arrive,” the release said.

The woman and Sheffield knew each other, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheffield was charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping and one count of possession of a firearm on school property. He was jailed on a $400,000 secured bond.