YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon who attacked a North Carolina grandmother is now behind bars, according to the Franklin County Sheriff.

Ladarrion Turner Jr. was arrested earlier this week in Youngsville, according to a news release from Franklin County Sheriff Kevin White.

White said the suspect “had the audacity to violently attack a Youngsville grandma with a gun, steal her purse, and leave her for dead.”

Photos were released by White of Turner during his Wednesday arrest.

“This pussy cat folded like a damp napkin the minute our crew tracked him down. He is locked in a cold, hard cell where he belongs,” White said in the news release.

White said the suspect robbed the grandmother to get cash “to go on a shopping spree here in town.”

“How stupid can you get?” White added in the news release.

In what appears to be a pattern, White called the suspect a “thug.”

“Grandma is recovering nicely, and another Franklin County thug is off our streets,” White said.

Turner was convicted in 2014 of felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering along with other crimes, according to the North Carolina Department of Corrections.