CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)–A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Clayton shooting, police confirmed.

Police said 46-year-old Richard Ben Cappelletti was arrested and charged with armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The shooting happened at the Vape and Tobacco World on Sunday, May 22 after 4 p.m.

Clayton police said the gunshot victim is a male employee at the store and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police at the scene said.