FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was arrested and charged after a business was robbed, according to police.

This happened on July 23 around 3:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of Ramsey Street in Fayetteville.

Police said “a clerk at the business was helping another customer when a black male in his 20s got in line behind the customer. Once the customer departed the business, the suspect approached the counter, placed a bag on the counter, demanded money and the clerk complied.”

The suspect then fled with the money in a red Chevrolet Cruze, officers said.

Police said they found Josiah Jennings, 22, in the 7000 block of Bucktail Road and arrested him in connection with the robbery.

Jennings was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Common Law Robbery, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Possession of Stolen Goods.

Jennings is “also responsible for a robbery in the county on the same day,” according to officers.

Police also found the vehicle, and they said it had been reported stolen the day before the robbery. Police said the owner of the vehicle was notified.

If you have any information about the robbery, call Detective S. Berrios-Rivera at (910) 703-6243 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).