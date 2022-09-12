Booking photo of Donovan Moore from Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN)—A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in Halifax County, according to deputies.

The shooting happened on Saturday around 11:40 p.m. on Highway 125 near Crowell Crossroads.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found the victim deceased at the scene.

Deputies said an argument led to the shooting.

Donovan Moore, 31, was later arrested and charged with murder.

Moore is currently being held at the Halifax County Detention Center and is being held without bond, deputies said.