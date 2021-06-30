Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with Sanford motel shooting, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is behind bars after he was arrested in Fayetteville in connection with a murder at a Sanford motel on Monday, Sanford police announced Wednesday.

Dedrick Lipscomb (Lee County Jail)

Sanford police responded to the Prince Downtown Motel on Carthage Street at approximately 5:55 a.m. on Monday in reference to a shooting call, officials said.

Trending news: Venom-spitting snake on the loose in Raleigh allowed under NC law

Once officers arrived on the scene, a man was found shot in the parking lot. Marquas Sintrell Roseboro, 36, of Sanford, was taken to Central Carolina Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

On Tuesday, Dedrick Dewayne Lipscomb, 45, of Sanford, was arrested at a home on Rhemish Drive in Fayetteville on a first-degree murder charge, according to authorities.

Lipscomb was transported back to Sanford and placed in the Lee County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court today.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if Roseboro and Lipscomb knew each other.