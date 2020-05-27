Man arrested following deadly double shooting in Harnett County

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — An Angier man was arrested Wednesday for his role in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Saturday in Lillington.
Zachary Tyler Johnson, 23, was taken into custody Wednesday by Harnett County deputies. Johnson was charged with first degree murder. He is currently jailed under no bond.
The incident was reported just after 4:05 p.m. on May 23 as a shooting at 15 Cater Lane in the Shawtown community, according to a news release from Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.
When deputies arrived they found one man dead and another injured. Johnson was identified as the injured man.
Montice Williams, 31, of Benson, was later identified as the man who died, the news release said.
Williams was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
- Ft. Bragg soldier goes missing at North Carolina’s coast
- Johnston County Public Schools names new superintendent
- Families of Butner inmates concerned as COVID-19 death toll rises at federal prison
- Soldier stops active shooter by striking him with vehicle
- Detox facility finds temporary facility, forced to reduce capacity during pandemic
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now