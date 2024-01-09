ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in jail after deputies arrested him for attempted murder stemming from an armed robbery at a gas station, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they arrested 24-year-old Dantavious Parker, of Scotland Neck, on Monday after he was found in the Lincoln Heights community of Roanoke Rapids.

They said it was a multi-agency operation including the Halifax Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Sheriff’s Office SRT (Special Response Team) members and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

According to investigators, Parker robbed a gas station in Pitt County in December, where he shot someone with a gun.

That person’s condition is not known, however, deputies said they survived.

Agents said they executed a search warrant at the address where Parker was located Monday where they seized multiple items.

Items seized during Dantavious Parker’s arrest (Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

They seized multiple guns, ammunition and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Parker was taken to the Halifax County Jail under no bond.