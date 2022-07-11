ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police say a man is facing multiple charges after leading them on a chase, crashing his car, and running away with a gun.

Sunday at about 1:01 p.m., police said they attempted to stop a vehicle for a violation near Julian R. Allsbrook Highway and Virginia Ave.

Officers said 26-year-old Jalen Garner, of Roanoke Rapids, fled from them and drove away in a reckless manner to elude law enforcement.

He eventually crashed the car at the intersection of Georgia Ave. and Wyche St., then fled with a gun, according to a report.

Police captured him without incident, they reported.

Garner is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver schedules I and VI, felony possession of schedule I, felony flee to elude law enforcement, possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of resist, delay, or obstruct an officer and leaving the scene of an accident after property damages.

He was given a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Police encourage anyone with tips or information about drug activity to contact them at the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.