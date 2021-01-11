CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested for murder after a man was killed in a stabbing in Harnett County on Sunday night, deputies said Monday.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office responded to a trespassing report at a residence along the 1500 block of N.C. 87 South in Cameron just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies arrived to witness a man collapse inside the residence with what appeared to be a stab wound, a news release said.

EMS responded and took the victim, identified as 25-year-old Jose-Alexis Cabrera Valencia, to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He died at the hospital, the release said.

Deputies charged Michael Eugene Graves Jr., 29, with murder. His residence is listed as the same where deputies responded to the trespassing report. He was given no bond and is due in court on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.