Man arrested for murder after stabbing in Harnett County, deputies say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Eugene Graves Jr.

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested for murder after a man was killed in a stabbing in Harnett County on Sunday night, deputies said Monday.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office responded to a trespassing report at a residence along the 1500 block of N.C. 87 South in Cameron just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies arrived to witness a man collapse inside the residence with what appeared to be a stab wound, a news release said.

EMS responded and took the victim, identified as 25-year-old Jose-Alexis Cabrera Valencia, to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He died at the hospital, the release said.

Deputies charged Michael Eugene Graves Jr., 29, with murder. His residence is listed as the same where deputies responded to the trespassing report. He was given no bond and is due in court on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories