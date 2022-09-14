GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say they have arrested a man who raped a woman and threatened her with a knife.

At about 3:57 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a sexual assault call.

According to a release, the victim told police she had been threatened with a knife and forcibly raped by someone she knew.

Investigators identified Marcus Demetrius Benton as a suspect in the assault.

Benton is charged with assault by strangulation and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center where he received a $200,000 bond.

Benton is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP by clicking here.

Police say callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.