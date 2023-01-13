RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office announced a man was arrested on Tuesday for sexual offenses involving a child.

A report of an assault on a minor was filed in May. The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred between May 6 and May 9 in the 1400 block of North Main Street in Raeford.

Daniel McElveen, 28, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties and two felony counts of statutory sex offense with child by adult.

McElveen received a $75,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.