PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Chatham County said Sunday they have arrested a man who shot a person in a car.

The sheriff’s office said 21-year-old Brian Julius Blackwell, of Pittsboro, was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Moore Mountain and Hamlets Chapel roads.

Deputies said Blackwell shot a 17-year-old sitting in a car, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

They did not provide any identifying characteristics for the victim, including gender.

Deputies said they identified Blackwell as a suspect and found him Friday at Seaforth High School, where he was attempting to pick up another student.

Blackwell is not a student at the high school, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they searched the vehicle he was driving and found drugs, leading to his arrest.

Blackwell was charged with:

Maintaining/selling/delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

Possession of cocaine

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substance

Discharging weapon into occupied property

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He was issued a $125,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 15.

The sheriff’s office said they continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 919-542-2911.