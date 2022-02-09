Man arrested for stealing athletic equipment from Moore County high school

Rodney Wilson. (Courtesy of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office)

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – A man turned himself in Tuesday in connection with a theft that happened in January at a Moore County high school, officials said.

Moore County Schools officials said athletic equipment was stolen from a field house at Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines in the early-morning hours on Jan. 27.

On Tuesday, Rodney Norman Wilson, of High Point, surrendered at the Moore County Magistrate’s Office in Carthage. He was then arrested and charged, a news release said.

Wilson, 35, was charged with felony breaking and entering, as well as larceny. He was given a $10,000 secured bond.

Moore County Schools Police thanked the community for help identifying the suspect.

