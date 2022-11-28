RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County deputies said Monday that they arrested a man after finding him with a stolen gun during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday afternoon, deputies said they pulled over a car on Wayside Road in Raeford.

A search of the car led to deputies finding a stolen gun, according to a news release.

Deputies said 35-year-old Steven Cooper, of Fayetteville, was arrested without incident.

Cooper was charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

He was given a $2,500 unsecured bond.