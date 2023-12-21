TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was taken into custody after an attempted armed robbery on Monday, Tarboro police said.

According to the police department, around 1 p.m. on Monday, officers went to Dollar Tree located at 1600 Main St. on an attempted armed robbery call. No injuries were reported.

During the investigation, officers identified Zaquavious Markeith Foreman, of Tarboro, as the suspect, police said.

Foreman was arrested in the 1300 block of Poplar Street, police said. A search was also conducted and a firearm was found that police believe was used in the robbery.

Foreman was charged with armed robbery. He was placed in the Edgecombe County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond. His first court appearance was Tuesday at Edgecombe County District Court.