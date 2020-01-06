Man arrested in Baltimore in connection with murder of 23-year-old Rocky Mount man, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested in Baltimore on a murder charge out of Rocky Mount, police said Monday morning.

Travon Kierre Baker was arrested on a murder warrant Sunday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service and Maryland State Police in Baltimore, according to Rocky Mount police.

Baker is charged with murder in the Jan. 2 killing of 23-year-old Jonathan McCrory in the 900-block of Mashie Lane.

A 23-year-old man was shot at a home on Mashie Lane in Rocky Mount. He died from his injuries (CBS 17).

Officers responded to a home on the road at 1:53 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located a man who had been shot. He later died of his injuries.

The man was identified as McCrory.

Police have not released the circumstances surrounding the shooting or said if McCrory and Baker knew each other. It’s not known if other suspects are still wanted in the fatal shooting.

