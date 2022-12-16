ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the Rocky Mount Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect responsible for several robberies over the last few weeks.

Antwane Smith, 48, of Tarboro was put in handcuffs for his connection to four commercial robberies within the city limits of Rocky Mount, police said.

Those robbery locations include:

Kangaroo on West Raleigh Boulevard on Nov. 29

Speedway on East Raleigh Boulevard on Nov. 30

Almond Drugs on Tarboro Street on Dec. 2

Seven-Eleven on Benvenue Road on Dec. 15

Police said crime tips received, along with criminal intelligence from the department’s Real-Time Crime Center, led them to finding Smith. He is now charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Smith is currently in the booking process, and no bond information was provided by police.