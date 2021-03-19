Man arrested in deadly double shooting in Warren County

WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly double shooting that happened earlier this month in Warren County, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

Around 9:15 p.m. on March 9, deputies responded to the 120 block of Enchanted Forest Drive in Warrenton in reference to someone being shot. They arrived to find 37-year-old Kewana Diane Taylor shot to death.

Another victim, Richard E. Johnson, 43, had been shot multiple times. He was life-flighted to Duke University Hospital where he continues to recover, a news release said.

On Thursday around 11:30 a.m., deputies and SBI agents arrested 43-year-old Val Deshawn Wright, also known as “Slap.” He was arrested in Henderson and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

He was given no bond for the murder charge and a $300,000 bond on the attempted murder charge. He is being held at the Warren County Detention Center.