NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested in Nash County on Thursday for trafficking cocaine while he was on federal probation, according to the county’s sheriff’s office.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Alexis De’Jesus Soler of Florida for supplying kilogram quantities of cocaine into the Nash County area.

During the investigation, deputies said Soler is currently on federal probation for previous cocaine trafficking.

Detectives learned Soler was traveling to Nash County with a large quantity of cocaine and were able to find him on West Mount Drive in Nashville during a vehicle stop.

Deputies said Soler was the only occupant of the vehicle.

K-9 Maya was deployed and found narcotics in Soler’s vehicle. After searching the vehicle, three kilograms of cocaine were found hidden in a cardboard box in the trunk.

Soler was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transportation and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

He received a $3 million bond will appear in court on Friday in Nash County District Court.