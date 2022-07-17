HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office say a man has turned himself in early Sunday morning in connection to a reported burglary and sexual assault Friday night.

25-year-old Curtez Rynell Whitaker, of Enfield, is charged with attempted first-degree forcible rape, breaking and entering with intent to terrorize and or injure and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Deputies say Whitaker broke into a home off of Highway 48 in the Ringwood community and assaulted an elderly woman.

She was taken to a hospital and remains in stable condition, according to reports.

Investigators say they identified Whitaker as a person of interest Saturday.

They say the community was very helpful in identifying him after a social media post showed him on a home surveillance camera in a previous incident one month before.

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say Whitaker cut his hair shortly before turning himself in.

He was taken to the Halifax County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond and has a court date scheduled for July 28.