HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office say a man has turned himself in early Sunday morning in connection to a reported burglary and sexual assault Friday night.
25-year-old Curtez Rynell Whitaker, of Enfield, is charged with attempted first-degree forcible rape, breaking and entering with intent to terrorize and or injure and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.
Deputies say Whitaker broke into a home off of Highway 48 in the Ringwood community and assaulted an elderly woman.
She was taken to a hospital and remains in stable condition, according to reports.
Investigators say they identified Whitaker as a person of interest Saturday.
They say the community was very helpful in identifying him after a social media post showed him on a home surveillance camera in a previous incident one month before.
Deputies say Whitaker cut his hair shortly before turning himself in.
He was taken to the Halifax County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond and has a court date scheduled for July 28.