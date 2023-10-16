ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Thursday near a Dollar General.

Arrest warrants were taken out for 28-year-old Keonte Murphy as part of the investigation into shots fired into an occupied vehicle near the store at 2280 W. Raleigh Blvd., Rocky Mount police said.

Officers found Murphy at Hal Orr’s Inn which is about six miles north of where the shooting took place. He was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and discharging a firearm by a felon.

At 4:13 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to the shots-fired call.

The preliminary investigation revealed that after leaving Dollar General, people in at least two vehicles discharged multiple rounds from firearms while driving east on West Raleigh Boulevard, police said.

Another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction was struck by gunfire, damaging the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Murphy received no bond and was placed in the Nash County Jail.

This case remains under investigation.