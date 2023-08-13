SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police said they arrested a man minutes after he fired a gun multiple times in a neighborhood, hitting a car with someone inside.

On Friday, officers said they were called to the 1000 block of Roanoke St. in reference to a fight in progress.

They said they received a report that shots were fired in the neighborhood.

When police arrived, they said they found shell casings in the road and determined that multiple shots were fired.

Several bullets hit a vehicle with someone inside, however, no injuries were reported, according to the police department.

Investigators said they identified one of the suspects as Dawan Hyman, of Scotland Neck.

They said he did not cause any issues during his arrest.

According to police, Hyman is charged with:

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Injury to personal property

Go armed to terrorize people

Discharging a firearm in the city limits

He was taken to the Halifax County Magistrate’s office where he was placed under a $75,000 bond, officers said.

Police said the case remains under investigation and more charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scotland Neck Police Department.