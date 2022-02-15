Man arrested on Valentine’s Day for assaulting girlfriend, Hoke County deputies say

Michael Pitts mugshot

Michael Pitts. (Courtesy of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office)

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested on Valentine’s Day for assaulting his girlfriend the night before, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a report of a fight along the 200 block of Ratley Street just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. They found a woman who had “sustained injuries to her face from an assault,” a news release said.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office didn’t give any information on her condition.

Her boyfriend, 31-year-old Michael Pitts, was taken into custody without incident on Monday. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault in presence of a minor.

Pitts was jailed in the Hoke County Detention Center and is being held on no bond.

