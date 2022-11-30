OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The man accused of shooting six people, including an 18-month-old, at a funeral service has been arrested, the Oxford Police Department announced Wednesday.

Officers said they arrested Mario Demeatris Harris of Oxford on Friday for the Oct. 22. shooting that happened on Piedmont Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The six people shot ranged from 18 months to 64 years old, CBS 17 previously reported.

Harris has been charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police also said Harris is facing charges of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver cocaine and possession of heroin in connection with a separate incident from Nov. 6.

He is in the Granville County Jail on a $1 million bond.