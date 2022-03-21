ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police arrested a man who broke into two homes and tried to break into three others early Saturday morning, a news release said Monday.

Officers first responded to the area of 600 Cleveland Street just after 1:20 a.m. after a call of a burglary in progress. The homeowners said they were sleeping when someone entered their home, the release said.

Then, officers received a second report a block over near 600 Wilson Street. As they walked up to the home, they saw a man in a white shirt running through yards in the neighborhood, police said.

Officers chased the man, 34-year-old Michael Finch, and apprehended him. He was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, one count of attempted first-degree burglary, and breaking and entering a motor vehicle, the release said.

Police said they’re still investigating and more charges are pending.

Finch was jailed on a $30,000 bond.

“I would like to commend the home owners for their quick actions which aided the Police Department in capturing this suspect. The officers responding did an excellent job in locating and taking this subject into custody,” Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin said in the release.