ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Gaston man is behind bars and facing multiple charges after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house and assaulting her in Roanoke Rapids, police said in a release Thursday morning.

According to police, Officer K. Williams responded to a home in the 1300-block of Hamilton Street at approximately 11:38 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a breaking-and-entering and a female being assaulted.

Once Williams got to the home, the officer spoke with the victim who was able to say what happened and give a description of the suspect, who she said was actually her ex-boyfriend.

Police said the victim told them that her ex-boyfriend, identified as 20-year-old Emmanuel Evans, broke into her home by busting through a bedroom window and once inside, began to assault her. Evans took the victim’s cellphone and ran out the back door, she told police.

Master Officer S. Langley was in the area and found Evans on 13th Street and got out of his vehicle to speak with him, according to the release.

Once speaking with the man, Langley asked about the break-in and assault police were already investigating on Hamilton Street, police said. After inquiring about the other investigation, Evans attempted to run from Langley but was quickly caught and arrested, authorities said.

Evans was searched and the victim’s cellphone was found, along with 27.4 grams of marijuana, 5.7 grams of cocaine, digital scales and cigars, police said.

Evans has been charged with common law robbery, break-and-enter with the intent to terrorize, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer. He is being held in jail under a $15,000 secured bond.

Police said the victim was not seriously injured in the attack.