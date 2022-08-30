RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man faces firearms and drug charges after authorities say they caught him with cocaine, a stolen gun and enough fentanyl to kill more than 5,300 people.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Dakyai Locklear, 22, of Red Springs, was arrested Aug. 26 on five charges and was being held at the county’s detention center on a $225,000 secured bond.

Those charges include:

— Trafficking fentanyl

— Possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine

— Possession of a stolen firearm

— Possession of drug paraphernalia

— Carrying a concealed weapon

Deputies say they pulled over his Ford Mustang for an expired registration and found 10.7 grams of suspected fentanyl, 4.8 grams of suspected cocaine and a stolen firearm.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says 2 milligrams is enough to potentially kill a person.