NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County authorities say they busted a Maryland man with $1 million worth of heroin in his truck.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Miguel Aburto Canela, 39, of Baltimore, is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purpose of narcotics.

He was being held on a $3 million bond in the Nash County Detention Center.

Deputies say they stopped Canela’s truck on U.S. 264 on Tuesday for a traffic violation, and a drug-sniffing dog picked up the scent of narcotics.

A search found 4.6 pounds of heroin hidden in the bed of his truck. The drugs have a street value of $1 million, deputies said.