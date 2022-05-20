ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after a woman was strangled and he then led police on a high-speed chase in Roanoke Rapids early Friday, officials said.

The incident was first reported just before 1 a.m. when a person from the 300 block of Chockyotte Street called 911 and screaming could be heard on the call, according to a news release from Roanoke Rapids police.

As a police officer arrived at the scene, he was given a description of the suspect’s vehicle and then saw the vehicle traveling toward him at a “high rate of speed,” the news release said.

The officer activated his blue lights and siren and tried to stop the vehicle.

“The vehicle refused to stop … and led him on a chase that ended on Marlbrook Drive where the driver stopped the vehicle and exited the vehicle and gave up to officers,” the news release said.

Police at the original crime scene learned a woman was assaulted and taken to Vidant North for injuries she suffered.

After the nearly 5-mile chase, police searched the vehicle and found 7.6 grams and 1.5 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of crystal meth, 12 dosage units of Oxycodone pills and 4.5 grams of marijuana along with open containers of beer, the news release said.

Dashawn Harris, 24, from the Roanoke Rapids area was held without bond, the news release said.

He was charged with:

Break or enter to terrorize;

Assault on a female;

Assault inflicting serious injury;

Assault by strangulation;

Operate a vehicle while fleeing to elude;

Fail to heed lights and siren;

Speeding;

Fail to stop at stop sign;

Possessing or consuming alcohol in passenger area not in its original container;

Possession with intent to sell cocaine;

Possession of schedule II controlled substance;

Possession of schedule VI controlled substance;

Possession of drug paraphernalia;

Driving while license revoked.

The victim was later released from the hospital.