BENNETT, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies said they arrested a man after a drug bust in the Bennett area.
On Wednesday, deputies said they executed a search warrant on the 900 block of N.C. Highway 22 in the Bennett community.
They said it came after a drug investigation.
During the investigation, deputies said they found methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies arrested 65-year-old Kenneth Wayne Garner, of Bennett, according to the sheriff’s office.
Garner is charged with:
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine
- Possession of methampehetamine
- Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
He was issued a $100,000 secured bond.
Garner is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, March 29.