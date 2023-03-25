BENNETT, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies said they arrested a man after a drug bust in the Bennett area.

On Wednesday, deputies said they executed a search warrant on the 900 block of N.C. Highway 22 in the Bennett community.

They said it came after a drug investigation.

During the investigation, deputies said they found methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested 65-year-old Kenneth Wayne Garner, of Bennett, according to the sheriff’s office.

Garner is charged with:

Possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine

Possession of methampehetamine

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He was issued a $100,000 secured bond.

Garner is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, March 29.