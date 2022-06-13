CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sampson County man was busted with moonshine, cocaine and marijuana during a raid at his home Friday, deputies said.

A search warrant was executed at the home on Ira B. Tart Road which is just east of Dunn, according to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, agents seized about four kilograms of cocaine, about 1.8 pounds of marijuana, nine gallons of moonshine, a gun, some cash and drug paraphernalia, the news release said.

David Lee Chance, 66, was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintain a dwelling for sale of a controlled substance, altering a gun serial number, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possess/sell of non-tax paid alcohol.

Chance was held on a $75,000 secured bond, the news release said.

Photo from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say more arrests are possible as the investigation continues.