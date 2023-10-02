ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County burglar was recognized by deputies when he returned to the scene of the crime Monday, officials said.

The incident took place early Monday morning when a rear door alarm at a convenience store in the Medoc area west of Enfield triggered a response from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

A deputy was the first on the scene and found that the rear door of the business had been kicked in.

“Once other deputies arrived, they began to investigate the break-in. Through the investigation and review of surveillance cameras, they learned that multiple packs of cigarettes, tobacco grinders and packages of ‘honey packs’ were taken,” the news release said.

Halifax County Lt. A. Cash, who was checking the surveillance video, said the suspect was 30-year-old Terrell Silver of Enfield, deputies said.

Male Enhancement Honey packages seized by US Customs and Border Patrol

“Lt. Cash and the store owner had noticed that Terrell had returned and was in the parking lot watching the investigation,” the news release said.

Cash then arrested Silver in the parking lot. Silver was ” still in possession of all the stolen items from inside the business,” officials said.

Silver was charged with felony breaking or entering, felony larceny after breaking or entering and injury to real property.

Silver was placed in the Halifax County Jail under a $40,000 secured bond.