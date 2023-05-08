RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A third person was arrested Monday in the killing of a young man in Hoke County nearly two years ago.

Davion McQueen, 21, was shot in the 100 Block of Seagull Drive near Raeford just after 8 p.m. on May 16, 2021, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

McQueen was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville where he later died.

The first to be arrested in the case was Keshandre Mclean, who deputies said is ” the person that shot Davion McQueen.” Mclean was arrested the day after McQueen was shot.

Then, Dennis Locklear Jr. was arrested in late February.

Now, Cadorrian Omarion Wall, 20, of Laurinburg, has been arrested in the case.

Wall, who was arrested in Fayetteville, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and accessory after the fact.

He is being held in the Hoke County Detention Center without bond.

Deputies said the case is still under investigation.