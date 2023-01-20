ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man earlier this week for having numerous drugs, cash and illegally possessing firearms.
On Thursday afternoon, deputies and agents with the Narcotics Division of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office along with help from the Hazardous Entry Arrest Team and the Roanoke Rapids Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in Roanoke Rapids.
The suspect, Katoe Harris, 50, was found inside the home. Deputies and a K-9 found several bags of cocaine, bags of amphetamine pills, Xanax, Focalin, suboxone strips, four gun and $11,000 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office.
Harris was arrested and charged with:
- Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
- Felony possession of cocaine
- Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II narcotic
- Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule III narcotic
- Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV narcotic
- Felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Felony possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Harris received a $100,000 bond and will appear in court on Jan. 26.