ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man earlier this week for having numerous drugs, cash and illegally possessing firearms.

On Thursday afternoon, deputies and agents with the Narcotics Division of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office along with help from the Hazardous Entry Arrest Team and the Roanoke Rapids Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in Roanoke Rapids.

The suspect, Katoe Harris, 50, was found inside the home. Deputies and a K-9 found several bags of cocaine, bags of amphetamine pills, Xanax, Focalin, suboxone strips, four gun and $11,000 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Items seized from Katoe Harris, deputies said. (Photo from Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Harris was arrested and charged with:

Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Felony possession of cocaine

Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II narcotic

Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule III narcotic

Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV narcotic

Felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances

Felony possession of marijuana

Felony possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Harris received a $100,000 bond and will appear in court on Jan. 26.