Man charged after 2 shot, standoff at Sampson County home

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 45-year-old man was charged in connection with a Friday shooting in Sampson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Marriah Lee is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after a standoff with Sampson County deputies. The incident was originally reported as a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Friday at a home on Big Piney Grove Road, according to an earlier news release.

Deputies found a man outside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Cape Fear Emergency Department. Deputies later learned a second man had been shot and was taken in a private vehicle to the Sampson Regional Emergency Department, a release said.

Deputies learned of an armed man inside the home shortly after arriving at the scene on Big Piney Grove Road.

“Deputies began communicating with the suspect and around 1:30 a.m., the suspect surrendered to officers and was taken into custody,” the news release said.

Neither shooting victim appeared to have life-threatening injuries, officials said.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now