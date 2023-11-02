SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a man on Thursday after deputies found more than 22 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in his vehicle, deputies say.

According to Sheriff Brian Estes, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and found 10 kilograms (22-plus pounds) of crystal methamphetamine.

The stop was a result of an investigation that has been conducted by the sheriff’s office, Homeland Security, Sanford Police Department and the Department of Public Safety.

Jesus Manuel Castaneda-Graterol was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Castaneda-Graterol was placed in the Lee County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.