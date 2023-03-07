CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in the Moore County Jail after the sheriff’s office said he led deputies on a chase Tuesday morning in which one patrol vehicle was rammed and another was involved in a collision.

Deputies were sent to an address on Spring Lane in Carthage with a report of a male subject acting erratically.

Upon arrival, deputies were directed to an area in the back of the residence. While inspecting the area, deputies found the male subject who appeared distraught.

The male subject fled the scene in a vehicle, driving through a neighbor’s property, and onto a highway, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies gave chase and the driver failed to stop.

While in pursuit on Union Church Road, deputies said he intentionally rammed a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle with his car and continued to drive east toward Vass.

Deputies continued to pursue, crossed U.S. 1 Business in Vass onto N.C. 690. At the intersection of that highway and White Rock Road, the suspect vehicle and a sheriff’s patrol vehicle collided. The collision resulted in damage to both vehicles and a nearby utility pole, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash ended the pursuit and resulted in the suspect being apprehended without further incident. One deputy sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to assist with the crash scene.

The driver, Alan Dean Patrick II, was arrested and charged with:

felony flee to elude arrest,

assault on a government official,

two counts of injury to personal property,

speeding 90 mph in a 55 mph zone,

driving while license revoked,

reckless driving — wanton disregard,

failure to stop at stoplight,

failure to stop at a stop sign, and

passing in a no-passing zone.

Patrick is in jail under a $105,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 16.