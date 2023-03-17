HOLLISTER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged after a 10th-grade student was struck Wednesday by a vehicle after getting off a school bus.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was called around 3:45 p.m. to the incident on N.C .561 in Halifax County, according to First Sgt. Chris Knox.

A Tesla Model Y was traveling west on that highway when it failed to stop for a stopped school bus, the highway patrol said. The car hit a student who had exited the school bus and was walking across the roadway, Knox said.

Troopers said the school bus’ warning signs and lights were working and being used at the time of the collision.

The student was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Howard Gene Yee, age 51, of Roanoke Rapids, was driving the Tesla, and that initial indications were that driver distraction was the cause of the collision, according to Knox.

Yee was charged with:

passing stop school bus striking a person,

reckless driving

Yee was taken to the Halifax County Jail and received a $25,000 secured bond.