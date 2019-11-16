Man charged after NC homeowner foils break-in; suspect also accused of stealing car with kid inside

ROWLAND, N.C. (WNCN) – Robeson County authorities arrested a man Friday morning after he was subdued by a homeowner during an attempted break-in, according to a news release.

Marco Alexander Rodriquez, 29, is also charged with stealing a car with a child still inside. That incident happened on Nov. 9, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded Friday at 9:21 a.m. to a breaking and entering at a home along the 1100 block of Sampson Road in Rowland.

When deputies arrived, Rodriquez was being held by the homeowner. The homeowner said Rodriquez was crawling through a window when he subdued him with a wood pole, the release said.

Rodriquez is charged with five felony counts of breaking and entering, two felony counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, four felony counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and two counts of misdemeanor larceny.

He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $484,000 bond.

