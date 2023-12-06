ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A drug bust in Nash County resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old man on Monday.

According to the Rocky Mount Police Department, officers executed a search warrant in conjunction with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office around 3 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Bunch Circle.

“During the investigation of multiple burglary cases in both jurisdictions, police discovered

evidence of illegal firearms and narcotics,” a news release from police said.

Monday’s search led to several illegal items being seized, including three pistols, one of which was confirmed stolen from a resident out of Nash County; 17.5 grams of powder cocaine; 32.2 grams of crack cocaine; and 24.5 grams of marijuana.

Police arrested and charged Isaiah Whitaker with the following:

Trafficking cocaine,

Possession of cocaine,

Maintaining a dwelling,

Possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule 6 controlled substance,

Possession of drug paraphernalia,

Possession of a firearm by felon, and

Possession of a stolen firearm.

He’s being held at the Nash County Jail under a $755,000 secured bond.

The case is still under investigation.

Rocky Mount police are still searching for 26-year-old Darrius Cooper in connection to residential breaking and entering cases. He has active warrants for arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cooper is urged to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1450, 252-972-1411, call CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111

for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).